UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday invited online applications for recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director level officers (Group 'A') in different ministries/departments with headquarters at New Delhi. As per the notification from the UPSC, the appointments will be made on contract basis (On deputation for officers of States/UT Cadres, Public Sector Undertakings(PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organisations, Universities, Recognised Research Institutes) for a period of 3 years (extendable to 5 years).

In the notification, the UPSC said that it plans to fill 30 posts through this recruitment process. The various posts to be filled can be checked by the candidates in the recruitment advertisement.

Among other posts, some of the posts to be filled include — One post of Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, One (UR) post of Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, One (UR) post of Joint Secretary in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, One (UR) post of Director (Agriculture Marketing), Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, One (UR) post of Director (Aviation Management), Ministry of Civil Aviation.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts through upsconline.nic.in on or before March 22. While applying for the posts, the candidates need to upload documents/certificates in support of each of the claims made by them in the application. Moreover, if they wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As per the notification from the UPSC, the minimum and maximum age limit for the Joint Secretary level post are 40 and 55 years respectively. The minimum and maximum age limit for the Director level post are 35 and 45 years respectively.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The UPSC in its notification said that the candidates will be short-listed for interview only on the basis of the information provided by them in their online applications. Hence, candidates are requested to read the recruitment notification to check eligibility conditions, other details about the post they are applying.