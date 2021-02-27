UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday released notification and invited applications from candidates for Public Prosecutor, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) and other Economic officer posts. Candidates must note that the online application process for the total 89 vacancies has already started on the official website upsconline.nic.in. the UPSC in its notification stated that the last date to apply online is March 18, 2021. However, the selected candidates will be appointed on probation as per the rules and regulations. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Assistant Director, Deputy Assistant Director Posts. Apply Online Now!

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total posts: 89

Name of the posts:

Public Prosecutors: 43

Assistant Public Prosecutors: 26

Senior Scientific Officer (Biology): 2

Senior Scientific Officer (Chemistry): 2

Senior Scientific Officer (Documents): 2

Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil): 10

Economic officer: 1

Senior Scientific Officer (Ballistics): 1

Programmer Gr A: 1

Senior Scientific Officer (Lie-Detection): 1

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Candidates willing to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021 should apply only on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website upsconline.nic.in and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms. Before applying for any post, candidates need to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published there as well as on the website upsc.online.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates applying for UPSC Recruitment 2021 will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. Nowever, there is no fee for SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For the Economic Officer post, the candidates need to have Post Graduate degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics from a recognised University/Institute.

For Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) post, candidates need to have BE/BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. Three years’ experience in planning, construction and execution of Civil Engineering Projects.

Important dates:

Last date for submission of Online Recruitment Application (ORA) through ORA website: March 18, 2021

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: Mach 19, 2021.