UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had invited applications for multiple vacancies to the posts of Assistant Director, Agriculture Engineer and Assistant Geupscologist. Interested candidates for the UPSC Recruitment 2021 can apply online by filling up the application form on the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021 is September 16. There are a total of 23 vacancies in the mentioned departments.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates holding Graduation, Post Graduation Degree from a recognised university/college are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualifications Required

Assistant Director (2 vacancies) – M.Sc. Degree in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Botany with specialization in Plant Pathology from a recognized University or Institution.

Agricultural Engineer (1 vacancy) – Degree in Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Geologist (20 vacancies) – Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Geo-chemistry or Marine Geology or Earth Science & Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Area Studies (Coastal Geology) or Environmental Geology or Geo-informatics from a recognized University or Institution.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Assistant Director – 35 years

Agricultural Engineer – 32 years

Assistant Geologist – 33 years

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Salary Payscale