UPSC Recruitment 2021: Candidates looking for job opportunity at the Central government, here comes wonderful job opportunities for you. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited application form eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineer and Assistant Geologist posts. Candidates must note that the online application process for the UPSC Recruitment 2021 has already started and the last date to apply for the same is September 16. However, the last date for printing of a completely submitted online application is up to September 17, 2021. The candidates who are eligible and interested should apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. Altogether, there are 23 posts to be filled up through this recruitment drive.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: Application Process Going on For Posts of Chargeman; Salary Upto Rs 1 Lakh

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - SAI Sports Recruitment 2021: Find Jobs For Various Posts and Disciplines, Eligibility Criteria | Find Vacancy, Salary Details

Last date for submission of application: 16 September 2021 Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 1,10,000; Only 4 Days Left to Apply For 29 Posts on aai.aero. Details Here

Last date for submission of printing of completely submitted online application: 17 September 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 23

Assistant Director – 2 Posts

Agricultural Engineer – 1 Post

Assistant Geologist – 20 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

For Assistant Director: M.Sc. Degree in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Botany with specialization in Plant Pathology from a recognized University or Institution.

For Agricultural Engineer: Degree in Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

For Assistant Geologist: Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Geo-chemistry or Marine Geology or Earth Science & Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Area Studies (Coastal Geology) or Environmental Geology or Geo-informatics from a recognized University or Institution.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Assistant Director – 35 years

Agricultural Engineer – 32 years

Assistant Geologist – 33 years

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Payscale

Assistant Director (Plant Pathology): As per 7th CPC- Level-10 (Rs 56100 – 177500) in the Pay Matrix Pre-revised Rs 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) plus Rs 5400 (Grade Pay).