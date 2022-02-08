UPSC CISF AC LDCE Answer Key 2021: The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the Answer Keys for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2021 on the official website.Also Read - JSSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 63200; Class 10 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 583 Posts on jssc.nic.in

Those who have appeared in the CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021 can download the Answer Key from UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. The CISF exam 2021 was held on Sunday, March 2021. The interviews for Personality Test were held from January 17 to January 20, 2022.

UPSC CISF AC LDCE Answer Key 2021: How to Check

Go to the official website of UPSC, www.upsc.gov.in.

Visit the Examination Section available on the homepage.

Click on the ‘Answer Key’ option.

Click on the link beside ‘ CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021 ’

’ You will be directed to a new webpage.

A new PDF will open.

The PDF will contain the Answer Key.

Download UPSC CISF AC LDCE Exam 2021 Answer Key and save it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given above to download the UPSC CISF AC LDCE Answer Key. This drive was done to recruit 23 vacancies through CISF Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2021.