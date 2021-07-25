UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified vacancies for eight (08) positions of Research Officer (Implementation) in the Regional Implementation Offices, Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission — upsconline.nic.in— and interested candidates are required to fill and submit the same on or before August 12.Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts in Anganwadi For 5th & 9th-Pass Candidates, No Exam Required | Check Eligibility, Notification Details

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Master’s degree of a recognised University in Hindi with English as compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. Master’s degree of a recognised University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. Also Read - Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: IAF Invites Applications For Group C Posts; Class 10th, 12th Pass Eligible

Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level. Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level. Also Read - SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Tomorrow is Last Day to Register For Over 6,000 Vacancies, Apply NOW at sbi.co.in

Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject or either of the two as a medium of an examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.

Age Limit: 30 years

Upon selection, the research officers will be required to serve any Office of the eight Regional Implementation Offices (Delhi, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bangalore and Cochin), the official notification reads.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check Official Notification HERE