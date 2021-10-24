UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Director and other posts under UPSC Recruitment 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 posts in the organization.Also Read - SSC Selection Phase-9 Post Recruitment 2021: Few Days Left For Registration. 10th, 12th Pass Eligible; Apply ONLINE at ssc.nic.in

The last date to apply for the posts is November 11, 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application will be till November 12, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date to submit online application – 11 November 2021

Last date to submit hard copy of application – 12 November 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Assistant Director – 33

Senior Scientific Officer – 16

Medical Officer – 08

Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) in Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence – 01

Assistant Defence Estates Officer in Defence Estates Organization, Directorate General of Defence Estates, Ministry of Defence – 06

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Download official notification

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Online application link