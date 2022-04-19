UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will end the registration process for Lecturer, Assistant Engineer, and other posts on April 28, 2022. Candidates who have not filled the application form can do so by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. It is to be noted that the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till April 29, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11 posts will be filled.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11 Posts at sbi.co.in; Check Vacancy, Last Date Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: April 28, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is upto: April 29, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and number of vacancy

Assistant Engineer (NQA): 5 Posts Junior Technical Officer: 2 Posts Lecturer (Chinese): 1 Post Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): 1 Post Assistant Director in Computer & System Division: 1 Post Assistant Director (Engineering): 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. For more details, one can check the official notification here.

Eligibility Criteria

Inorder to apply for the positions, a candidate must fulfill these eligibility criteria

Assistant Engineer (NQA) : Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Electrical or Electronics.

: Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Electrical or Electronics. Junior Technical Officer: Bachelor degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics and Communication or Marine or Naval Architecture or Industrial Engineering from a recognized University or institute.

Bachelor degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics and Communication or Marine or Naval Architecture or Industrial Engineering from a recognized University or institute. Lecturer (Chinese) : Master’s degree in Chinese language from a recognized University or Institution.

: Master’s degree in Chinese language from a recognized University or Institution. Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

How to Apply Online?