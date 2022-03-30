UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has invited online applications from the interested and eligible candidates to apply for the various post including that of Assistant Editor (Telugu), Senior Lecturer (General Medicine), Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering), and others. It must be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is March 31, 2022.Also Read - TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 7301 Posts on tnpsc.gov.in| Check Details Here
Interested candidates are advised to fill the application form through the official website of UPSC—upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in before the deadline ends. As per the official notification, a total of 45 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Vacancy Details
Name of the post and the number of vacancy
- Assistant Editor (Telugu): 01 post
- Photographic Officer: 01 post
- Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology): 01 post
- Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering): 04 posts
- Driller-in-Charge in Central Ground Water Board: 03 posts
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical): 23 posts
- Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics): 01 post
- System Analyst: 06 posts
- Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 01 post
- Senior Lecturer (General Surgery): 01 post
- Senior Lecturer(Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 01 post
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant Editor (Telugu): Degree of a recognized University; (ii) Degree or Diploma in Librarianship of a recognized University or Institution.
- Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology): Degree from a recognised university.
- Senior Lecturer(Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. (ii) M.D.(Tuberculosis)/ M.D.(T.B. and Respiratory Diseases)/ M.D. (Medicine) with T.D.D., D.T.D., or D.T.C.D./ M.D.(T.B. and chest Diseases) from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent.
Application Fee For UPSC Recruitment 2022
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. For more details, click on the official notification shared below.
Know-How to Apply?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of UPSC,upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in before March 31, 2022.