UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor and others. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in Applicants can apply till July 14, 2022. A total of 13 posts will be filled in the department. As per the official notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till July 15, 2022. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2022.

Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: July 14, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: July 15, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Aeronautical Officer: 6 Posts

Professor: 01 post

Assistant Professor: 04 posts

Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: 01 post

Engineer & Ship Surveyor Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 01 post

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Aeronautical Officer: Degree in Aeronautical or Electrical or Electronics or Mechanical or

Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University.

Professor: Master's Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or institute. (ii) Master in Philosophy in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution. (iii) Doctorate Degree (Ph.D.) in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?