UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will end the registration process for the 161 posts on June 16, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the posts yet can do so by visiting the Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in. As per the earlier notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is June 17, 2022. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: June 16, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is up to: June 17, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Drug Inspector(Homoeopathy): 01 post

Drug Inspector (Siddha): 01 post

Drug Inspector (Unani): 01 post

Assistant Keeper: 01 post

Master in Chemistry: 01 post

Mineral Officer(Intelligence): 21 posts

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director: 20 posts

Vice-Principal: 131 posts

Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Assistant Keeper: Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University or Institute. (ii) Diploma in Museology from a recognized University or Institute. DESIRABLE: At least one year experience of handling, maintaining and preserving specimens in a recognized museum.

Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University or Institute. (ii) Diploma in Museology from a recognized University or Institute. DESIRABLE: At least one year experience of handling, maintaining and preserving specimens in a recognized museum. Master in Chemistry: Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized University; (ii) Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution.

Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized University; (ii) Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution. Mineral Officer(Intelligence): Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Economics or Bachelor’s Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

For more details, candidates can go through the official notification shared below:

Application Fee For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in till June 16, 2022.