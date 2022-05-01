UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will end the registration process for 67 posts on May 12, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. Note, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till May 13, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins For 410 Posts on aiimsexams.ac.in | Check Details Here

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPSC Recruitment

Important Dates For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: May 12, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is up to: May 13, 2022.

Vacancy Details For UPSC Recruitment 2022

A total of 67 vacant posts will be filled in the Organization.

Assistant Chemist: 22 Posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 40 Posts

Assistant Director: 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer: 1 Post

Senior Lecturer: 1 Post

Sub Divisional Engineer: 2 Posts

Application Fee For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

Eligibility Criteria For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Senior Scientific Officer: Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Toxicology or Biochemistry or Forensic Science from a recognized University or Institute and (ii) Bachelor’s Degree with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute.

Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Toxicology or Biochemistry or Forensic Science from a recognized University or Institute and (ii) Bachelor’s Degree with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. Sub Divisional Engineer : Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Assistant Director: Master’s Degree in Botany or Zoology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Biotechnology or Molecular Biology or Forensic Science or Physical Anthropology or Genetics form a recognized University or Institute and (ii) Bachelor’s Degree with Botany or Zoology as one of the subject from a recognized University or Institute.

How to Apply Online For UPSC Recruitment 2022?