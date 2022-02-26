UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Professor and other posts under UPSC Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacant posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is on or before 17 March 2022. Here are all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2022.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer Posts; Apply Online at bel-india.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Last date of submission of online application: March 17, 2022

Last date for printing of online applications: March 18, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer: 4 Posts

Assistant Professor (Unani): 25 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

Administrative Officer : Degree in Arts/Commerce/Science of a recognized University or equivalent.

: Degree in Arts/Commerce/Science of a recognized University or equivalent. Assistant Professor (Unani): Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by law or Statutory Board/Faculty/Examining Body of Indian Medicine or equivalent; post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned.

Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in on or before March 17, 2022. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference. To apply online, candidates must click on the link given below.