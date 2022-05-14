UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for 50 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in till June 02, 2022. Note, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till June 03, 2022. Candidates must apply online only. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.Also Read - REET 2022 Registration Date Extended Till May 20; Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPSC Recruitment.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: June 02, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is up to: June 03, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Drug Inspector (Ayurveda): 01 post

Assistant Director: 09 posts

Master in Hindi: 01 post

Assistant Director(Cost): 22

Assistant Registrar General(Map): 1 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 3 posts

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics): 1 post

Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives): 1 post

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 2 posts

Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Law): 8 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Director : Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s of Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s of Commerce.

: Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s of Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s of Commerce. Drug Inspector (Ayurveda) : Bachelors Degree in Ayurveda from a recognized University or Institute and recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970)

: Bachelors Degree in Ayurveda from a recognized University or Institute and recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970) Master in Hindi: Master’s Degree in Hindi from a recognized University. (ii) Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. Also Read - AIIMS INI CET 2022 Results Declared For July Session Exam; Here's How to Download

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?