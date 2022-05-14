UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for 50 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in till June 02, 2022. Note, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till June 03, 2022. Candidates must apply online only. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.Also Read - REET 2022 Registration Date Extended Till May 20; Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply
Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPSC Recruitment.
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: June 02, 2022
- The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is up to: June 03, 2022.
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Name of the post and the number of vacancy
- Drug Inspector (Ayurveda): 01 post
- Assistant Director: 09 posts
- Master in Hindi: 01 post
- Assistant Director(Cost): 22
- Assistant Registrar General(Map): 1 post
- Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 3 posts
- Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics): 1 post
- Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives): 1 post
- Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 2 posts
- Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology): 1 post
- Assistant Professor (Law): 8 posts
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant Director: Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s of Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s of Commerce.
- Drug Inspector (Ayurveda): Bachelors Degree in Ayurveda from a recognized University or Institute and recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970)
- Master in Hindi: Master’s Degree in Hindi from a recognized University. (ii) Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution.
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?