UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that of System Analyst, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology), Assistant Editor (Telugu), and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.nic.in till 11:59 PM on or before March 31, 2022. A total of 45 posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Registration For Diploma Trainee Post Begins at powergridindia.com

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here

Recruitment Board: Union Public Service Commission

Mode of application: Online

Official Website: upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.nic.in

and Number of vacancy: 45

The last date to apply online: March 31, 2022.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application: April 1, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Editor (Telugu): 01

Photographic Officer: 01

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology): 01

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering): 04

Driller-in-Charge in Central Ground Water Board: 03

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical): 23

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics): 01

System Analyst: 06

Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 01

Senior Lecturer (General Surgery): 01

Senior Lecturer(Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 01

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Editor (Telugu): Degree of a recognized University; (ii) Degree or Diploma in Librarianship of a recognized University or Institution.

Degree of a recognized University; (ii) Degree or Diploma in Librarianship of a recognized University or Institution. Photographic Officer: Degree from a recognised university.

Degree from a recognised university. Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology): Master’s Degree in Chemistry/AIC by examination/Biochemistry/Pharmacology/Pharmacy/Forensic Science and (ii) Bachelor of Science Degree with Chemistry as one of the subject from a recognized University or Institute.

UPSC Recruitment 2022:Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts; Apply Online at sbi.co.in

To know more about the education qualification, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below. Also Read - OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 67 Posts Begins at ossc.gov.in| Check Details Inside

How to Apply Online?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference. To apply online, candidates must click on the link given below.