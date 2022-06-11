UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the Assistant Executive Engineer and other posts. Candidates who have not applied for the posts yet can do so by visiting the Commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in. Note, the last date to apply for the positions mentioned above is June 30, 2022. As per the earlier notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is July 1, 2022. All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement. This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organization. For more details about the UPSC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Apply For 279 Posts at dda.gov.in| Check Last Date, Application Link Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: June 30, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is upto: July 1, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Scientific Officer (Physical Rubber Plastic Textile): 01 post

Assistant Mining Geologist: 22 posts

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil): 2 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Expected Pay Scale

Scientific Officer (Physical Rubber Plastic Textile): Pay Scale Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Mining Geologist: Pay Scale: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil): Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Scientific Officer (Physical Rubber Plastic Textile): Master’s Degree in Physics or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Chemical Engineering or Degree in Textile Technology or Degree in Rubber Technology or Degree in Plastic Technology or Degree in Polymer and Rubber Technology or Degree in Chemical Technology from a recognized University or institute. Assistant Mining Geologist: Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a Recognised University or Institution. Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or *equivalent. *AMIE (Section A & B) of the Institution of Engineers (India). (Civil)

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in till June 30, 2022.