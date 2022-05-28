UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for 161 posts. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in Applicants can apply till June 16, 2022. As per the official notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till June 17, 2022. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2022.Also Read - Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration For 3612 Posts Begins at rrc-wr.com

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: June 16, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is up to: June 17, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Drug Inspector: 03 Posts

Assistant Keeper: 1 Post

Master in Chemistry: 1 Post

Mineral Officer: 20 Posts

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director: 2 Posts

Senior Lecturer: 2 Posts

Vice-Principal: 131 Posts

Senior Lecturer: 1 Post

To apply for the positions mentioned above, a candidate must fulfill the eligibility criteria given below. Also Read - Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022 to Release Soon: Check Steps to Download GSEB Class 10th Result

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Drug Inspector Homoeopathy: Bachelors Degree in Homoeopathy recognized under the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 (59 of 1973).

Bachelors Degree in Homoeopathy recognized under the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 (59 of 1973). Assistant Keeper : Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University or Institute. (ii) Diploma in Museology from a recognized University or Institute.

: Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University or Institute. (ii) Diploma in Museology from a recognized University or Institute. Master in Chemistry: Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized University; (ii) Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution.

Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized University; (ii) Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution. Mineral Officer: Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Economics or Bachelor’s Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

For more details, check the official notification shared below. Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 797 Selection Posts Begins at ssc.nic.in| Read Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Drug Inspector – 30 years

Assistant Keeper – 30 years

Master – 38 years

Mineral Officer – 30 years

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director -30 years

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) – 40* years for SCs and 38* years for OBCs

Vice-Principal-35 years

Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine) – 55*

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?