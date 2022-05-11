UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will end the registration process for 67 posts tomorrow, May 12, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. It is to be noted that the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till May 13, 2022. Candidates must apply online only. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPSC Recruitment. Also Read - TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts From May 12| Check Complete Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: May 12, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is up to: May 13, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Assistant Chemist: 22 Posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 40 Posts

Assistant Director: 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer: 1 Post

Senior Lecturer: 1 Post

Sub Divisional Engineer: 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Director: Master's Degree in Botany or Zoology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Biotechnology or Molecular Biology or Forensic Science or Physical Anthropology or Genetics form a recognized University or Institute and (ii) Bachelor's Degree with Botany or Zoology as one of the subject from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Geophysicist: Master's Degree in Physics or Geophysics or Geology or Mathematics from a recognized University or Institute; or BE or AMIE in Electronics or Communication from a recognized University or Institute.

Sub Divisional Engineer: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Senior Scientific Officer: Master's Degree in Chemistry or Toxicology or Biochemistry or Forensic Science from a recognized University or Institute and (ii) Bachelor's Degree with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Chemist: Master's Degree in any branch of Chemistry OR Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering or Technology from a recognized University/ Institution OR Degree or Diploma conferred by the Associate Institute of Chemist (India) in Chemistry.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. For more details, one can check the official notification from the direct link given below:

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?