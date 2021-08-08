UPSESSB PGT 2021 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), Prayagraj has released the admit card for the postgraduate teacher (PGT) exam scheduled to be held on August 17-18. Candidates can download the UPSESSB PGT 2021 admit card from the official website — upsessb.org. We have also shared the direct link to download UPSESSB PGT 2021 admit card below for convenience of candidates. The recruitment exam for trained graduate teachers (TGT) concluded on Sunday.Also Read - UP TGT UPSESSB Admit Card 2021 Released: UPSESSB Releases TGT 2021 Admit Card | Here's Direct Link to Download

A total of 11.84 lakh candidates have applied for the 15,198 posts of TGT and PGT on offer, including 12,603 posts of TGT and 2,595 posts of PGT. The board officials have said that the 13 posts of PGT Home Science had received 13,175 applications (1,013 for each post). PGT Maths – 99 posts had got 29,759 applications (301 for each); PGT Sociology's 78 posts got 37,359 (479 for one post) and PGT Agriculture – 38 posts had attracted 9,176 applications (241 for each post), they said.

Direct link to download UPSESSB PGT 2021 Admit Card

The UPSESSB had received a total of 4, 73,401 applications for PGT’s 23 subjects, the board officials have said.