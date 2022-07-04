UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Notification 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission(UPSSSC) on Monday released the recruitment notification for the posts of Mukhya Sevika(Head Servant). Interested candidates can apply online through the Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in from August 3, 2022. The last date to apply for the positions is August 24, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2693 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Registration Date Extended For 4163 Posts; Apply at upsessb.org

Important Dates

The registration process will begin: August 03, 2022

The registration process will end: August 24, 2022

Vacancy Details

Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant): 2693 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and age limit from the official notification given below: Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 CA Specialist Officers Posts Before July 19| Read Details Here

Application Fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 25 as an application fee. Also Read - IAF Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply For MTS, Cook, Other Posts Before This Date| Details Inside

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.