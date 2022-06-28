UPSSSC PET 2022 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission(UPSSSC) Lucknow on Tuesday released the notification for UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022. Interested candidates can fill out the UPSSSC PET 2022 application form through the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. Applicants can apply online till July 27, 2022. It is to be noted that candidates can make changes/edit to their application form till August 03, 2022. Note, the UPSSSC PET Score/Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the issue date. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - SCI Recruitment 2022: Want to Work at Supreme Court of India? Check Post, Salary, Other Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2022 Recruitment: Check Important Dates Here

UPSSSC PET 2022 Notification Release Date: June 28, 2022

UPSSSC PET 2022 Registration Process Begins: June 28, 2022

Last Date to apply for UPSSSC PET 2022: July 27, 2022

Edit UPSSSC PET 2022 Application Form: Up to August 03, 2022

UPSSSC PET 2022 Exam Date: To be notified Later

UPSSSC PET 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

High School: Mandatory

Intermediate: Optional

Additional Qualification Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 70,000; Graduates Can Apply For Young Professionals Posts

Bachelor’s degree from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto: Optional

A Postgraduate degree from a university established by law in India or its equivalent qualification recognized by the government: Optional

Preferential Qualification Details: Also Read - IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 226 Specialist Officers Posts Before July 10| Check Salary Here

Served in the Territorial Army for a minimum period of 02 years. Has been obtained National Cadet Corps B certificate. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details from the official notification given below.

UPSSSC PET 2022 Recruitment Age Limit

In order to apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test, a candidate must be between 18 to 40 years of age.

UPSSSC PET 2022 Recruitment Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 185 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are required to pay Rs 95 as an application form. Candidates belonging to the PWD category are required to pay Rs 35 as an application fee.

UPSSSC PET 2022 Recruitment: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.