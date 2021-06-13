UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: In a golden opportunity for those who are looking for jobs in various ministries under the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, recruitment is being held for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021 for Group “B” and “C” posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in and apply latest by June 21, 2021. Candidates must go through UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021 official notification before applying. Also Read - UPPSC Exam Date 2021: Revised Schedule For 14 Exams ANNOUNCED | Check Full Timetable Here

Candidates must note that One Time Registration is not necessary while applying for an online application. The notice regarding the same was released by the commission a few days ago after candidates faced some technical issues.

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Release of Official Notification–May 25, 2021

Online submission of the Application Form—May 25, 2021

Last Date for Online Application–June 21, 2021

Correction window closed—June 28, 2021

Admit card–To be announced

Date of Examination—To be announced

Declaration of the Result– To be announced

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021– How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at http://upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Register yourself.

Step 3: Click on “Apply” for the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2021.

Step 4: Complete the registration process and accept the declaration.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the fee.

Step 7: Download and take a print-out of the application form for future reference.

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021–Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who hold a qualification of high school/intermediate or equivalent board can apply.

Candidates should be of 18 to 40 years age group.