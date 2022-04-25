UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the Supply Inspectors, Upper Division Assistants and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. The online registration process will end on May 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 76 vacant posts.Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Only Three Days Left to Apply For 21 Officer Posts| Read Details Here
Check Important Details Here
- Recruitment Board: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
- Name of the Post: Supply Inspectors, Upper Division Assistants, and others.
- Official Website: upsssc.gov.in
- Number of vacant posts: 76
- Last Date to Apply: May 12
- Mode of Application: Online
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Lower Division Assistant: 11 posts
- Upper Division Assistant: 20 posts
- Supply Inspector: 45 posts
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above are advised to go through the official notification to know more about the education qualification. Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 378 Posts Today, Graduate Can Register Soon at becil.com
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 266 Posts to End Soon; Apply Online at barc.gov.in
- Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Notification/Advertisements’ section.
- Click on the Apply option.
- Enter the Registration details.
- Fill the application form.
- Pay the application fee, if any.
- Upload the documents.
- Download the UPSSSC Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.