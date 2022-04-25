UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the Supply Inspectors, Upper Division Assistants and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. The online registration process will end on May 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 76 vacant posts.Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Only Three Days Left to Apply For 21 Officer Posts| Read Details Here

Recruitment Board: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

Name of the Post: Supply Inspectors, Upper Division Assistants, and others.

Official Website: upsssc.gov.in

Number of vacant posts: 76

Last Date to Apply: May 12

Mode of Application: Online

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Lower Division Assistant: 11 posts

Upper Division Assistant: 20 posts

Supply Inspector: 45 posts

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above are advised to go through the official notification to know more about the education qualification.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?