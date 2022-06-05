UPPSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Mines Inspector Group C posts in the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 04, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts in the organization. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, and exam details here.Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks Posts Today; Apply Now at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Important Dates For UPPSC Recruitment 2022

Date of Commencement of Online Application: 04 June 2022

Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee On-line in the Bank: July 01, 2022

Last Date for Online Submission of Application: July 04, 2022

Vacancy Details For UPPSC Recruitment 2022

Mines Inspector Group C: 55 posts

Pay Scale For UPPSC Recruitment 2022

Group-C, Pay Matrix Level–7, 44,900 – 1,42,400/-.

Eligibility Criteria For UPPSC Recruitment 2022

Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from an Institution recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Selection Process For UPPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the UPPSC Mines Inspector Prelims Exam followed by the UPPSC Mines Inspector Mains Exam. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below.

Age Limit For UPPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates must have attained the minimum age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of more than 40 years on July 1, 2022.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022 Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 04, 2022, through the official website —uppsc.up.nic.in.