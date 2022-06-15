UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022: The Directorate of Panchayati Raj, Uttar Pradesh has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Individual Architect/Consulting Engineer(Civil) for Gram Panchayats on the work basis payment mode. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1875 posts will be filled in the Department of Panchayati Raj. Interested and eligible candidates can download the detailed UP Panchayat notification through the official website —prdfinance.up.gov.in. However, it is to be noted that the last date to apply for the post is June 15, 2022.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Section Officer, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Details Here

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here

Date of Commencement of Online Filling of Form: 01, June 2022.

Last Date of Application: 15, June 2022.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Individual Architect/Consulting Engineer(Civil) for Gram Panchayats: 1875 Also Read - NABARD Recruitment 2022: Register For 21 Posts at nabard.org| Check Salary, Other Details Here

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notification, candidates should have a B.Tech or BE(Civil)/3-year Diploma(Civil)/ B.Arch. Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply For Trade Apprentice Posts Before June 21| Check Notification Here

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection will be made on the shortlisting of Profile provided by the candidate in the prescribed format subject to required verification. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection process through the official notification shared below.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 65 years of age

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?