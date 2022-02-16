VMC Recruitment 2022: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Public Health Worker, Junior Clerk, Revenue Officer and others. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - Tripura JEE 2022: Application Process Begins on tbjee.nic.in | Here’s How to Apply

Eligible candidates who are willing to apply for these posts can check the latest notification by visiting the official website of VMC — vmc.gov.in. Candidates should note that the last date to apply for these posts is February 28, 2022.

VMC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins: February 16, 2022

The online application ends: February 28, 2022

VMC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Public Health Worker

Field Worker

Ward Officer

Junior Clerk

Revenue Officer

VMC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification issued on the official website of VMC.

VMC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis

Written Test.

Interview.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 28, 2022, through the official website —vmc.gov.in. We have also provided you with the direct link to apply online for the above-mentioned posts.