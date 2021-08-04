VSSC Recruitment 2021: The application process to fill 158 vacancies of Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engg.) in Vikram Sarabhai Space Center is closing on August 4, Wednesday. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do so by visiting the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in.Also Read - VSSC Recruitment 2021: Today Last Day to Apply For 158 Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Now at vssc.gov.in

The duration of training will be one year from the date of joining and a monthly stipend of ₹8000 will be given to the candidates, as per official notification. Also Read - NABARD Grade A, B Prelims 2021: Bank Announces Exam Dates At nabard.org | Check Important Details Here

VSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

There are 8 vacancies for Automobile Engg, 25 for Chemical Engg, 8 for Civil Engg, 15 for Computer Sci/Engg, 10 for Electrical Engg, 40 for Electronics Engg, 6 for Instrument Technology, and 46 for Mechanical Engg out of 158 Technician Apprentice vacancies. Also Read - Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for Officer Posts on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in by August 19

VSSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The upper age limit for the candidate is 30 years as on August 4, 2021.

VSSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply through the official website at vssc.gov.in On the homepage click on the notification number VSSC TA2021 Fill in the application form Upload all the relevant documents Upload photo and signature Take a print out of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for Technician Apprentice posts Under VSSC Recruitment 2021