VSSC Recruitment 2021: Vikram Sarabhai Space Center has invited applications for the post of Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engg). Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in/VSSC or www.vssc.gov.in. It must be noted that the application process to fill 158 vacancies of Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engg.) in Vikram Sarabhai Space Center will end on August 4 that is today. Hence, the candidates need to apply now. The candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in now. They also need to take note that the duration of training will be one year from the date of joining and the stipend will be Rs 8000 per month.

VSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Out of 158 vacancies of Technician Apprentices

8 vacancies are for the Automobile Engg

25 for the Chemical Engg

8 for the Civil Engg

15 for the Computer Sci/Engg

10 for the Electrical Engg

40 for the Electronics Engg

6 for the Instrument Technology

46 for the Mechanical Engg

VSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

As per the official notification, the candidates must have completed a Diploma in Engineering (three-year duration) from a State Board of Technical Education in the relevant discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks.

VSSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The Upper age limit for the candidate is 30 years as on August 4.

VSSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply