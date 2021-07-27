VSSC Recruitment 2021: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited applications from eligible persons for the recruitment of 158 posts of Technician Apprentices. The candidates who are interested can apply for the post by visiting the official website of VSSC i.e. vssc.gov.in. The center started the online application from 26 July 2021. The candidates must note that the last date for application is 04 August 2021.Also Read - NABARD Recruitment 2021: Bank Invites Applications For 153 Grade 'A' Posts | Important Details Here

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to fill up Technician Apprentice Posts through VSSC official notification July 2021.

Here are some of the important dates:

Starting Date to Apply Online: 26 July 2021

Closing Date to Apply Online: 04 August 2021

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Technician Apprentices Details

Automobile Engineering: 08 Posts

Chemical Engineering: 25 Posts

Civil Engineering: 08 Posts

Computer Sci/Engineering: 15 Posts

Electrical Engineering: 10 Posts

Electronics Engineering: 40 Posts

Instrument Technology: 06 Posts

Mechanical Engineering: 46 Posts

Here are some of the important details:

As per VSSC official notification candidate should have completed Diploma in Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

Age Limit: Should be 30 years as on 04 August 2021.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the post:

Visit vssc.gov.in Click on VSSC Technician Apprentice Apply Online Update all the required details in VSSC Online Application Form. Upload the Scanned Copies of necessary certificates/documents along with your recent Photograph (If Applicable). Pay the Application Fee as per your Category. Click on submit button to complete VSSC Recruitment 2021 Process. Capture the Application Number or Request number for further reference.

We request the candidates to have the correct email ID and mobile number for communication purpose and keep the documents ready like ID proof, age, educational qualification, resume, if any experience etc.