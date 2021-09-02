Kolkata: The candidates who are preparing for West Bengal, WB Police Constable Exam, we have some important news for you. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the West Bengal, WB Police Constable Exam Date 2021. According to the date announced by the board, the prelims exam is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021. The candidates can get all the detailed information on the official website of the board i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply For 69 Vacancies in Specialist Cadre Officer Posts. Details Here

The official notice on WB Police Constable Exam Date 2021 reads, "The date of Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Constables & Lady Constables in West Bengal Police – 2020 has been scheduled on 26.09.2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1 pm."

Here are some of the important details:

The West Bengal, WB Police Constable Exam will be held for 1-hour duration from 12 pm to 1 pm.

The admit cards would be issued on September 6, 2021 by the recruitment board

The board will send SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates on the release of the admit cards.

The credentials required to download the admit card are the application serial number and date of birth.

The selection process by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is transparent and purely merit-based.

Candidates can take a look at the specimen of the OMR Answer Sheet to get acquainted with the examination.

Admit card is one of the most important documents that candidates must carry during the examination. The admit card will contain all the exam day instructions and guidelines. Any canvassing during the recruitment process will lead to the cancellation of candidature. Candidates must read the official notification to get more details on WB Police Constable Exam Date 2021.