WB Police Excise Constable: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the interview schedule for the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate excise service under the Finance Department. The candidates who are eligible and preparing the examination must note that the interviews will be conducted from May 12.

"The Interview for the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019 will commence on and from 12.05.2022 under 04 (four) Special Range Recruitment Boards. The e-Call Letter will be available on the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in) from 05.05.2022," reads the official notification.

Soon after the formal announcement of the admit cards or e-call letters for the interview round, the same will be available on prb.wb.gov.in, wbpolice.gov.in and excise.gov.in May 5 onwards.

Candidates can download the admit cards using their application number and date of birth. They need to produce the printout of their e-Call Letter or admit card at the allotted venues for appearing in the interview.

“Any type of canvassing during the recruitment process will lead to cancellation of candidature,” the notification further reads.