WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The West Central Railway, Kota Mandal, has invited application from deserving candidates for WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021. This recruitment is for posts of apprentices in various trades. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on or before April 30, 2021. For applying online, candidates must first get themselves registered on the official website www.apprenticeshipindia.org. After this, they have to apply in proper proforma on www.mponline.gov.in. Also Read - Job Opening: West Central Railway To Recruit 561 Apprentice Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

The WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 is being done by West Central Railway to fill up 716 vacant posts in Kota division. However, before applying for these posts, candidates need to check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. Also Read - RRB Recruitment 2018: West Central Railway Issues Job Notification For Sportsperson; Apply Now

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - West-Central Railway eliminates all unmanned crossings from its system

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2021

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Electrician – 135 Posts

Fitter – 102 Posts

Welder (Electric & Gas) – 43 Posts

Painter (General) – 75 Posts

Meson – 61 Posts

Carpenter – 73 Posts

Plumber – 58 Posts

Blacksmith – 63 Posts

Wireman – 50 Posts

Computer Programming and Programming Assistant – 10 Posts

Machinist – 5 Posts

Turner – 2 Posts

Lab Assistant – 2 Posts

Crane Assistant – 2 Posts

Draftsman – 5 Posts

Notification WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 716 Vacancies Notified, Download WCR Recruitment Notification @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in Notification Date Mar 26, 2021 Last Date of Submission Apr 30, 2021 City Kota State Rajasthan Country India Organization West Central Railway Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications Functional Administration

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these posts must be Class 10 passed from a recognized Board or equivalent along with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 15 to 24 years of age as on April 1, 2021. However, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

For General Candidates: Rs. 170/-

All other candidates: No fee

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview. The marks of class X will be considered as standard for preparation of priority list according to the number of posts.

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Online Application Form

