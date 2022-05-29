WB Police Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible Indian citizens for the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police – 2022. The application process will begin today, May 29, and the last date to apply online is June 27, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Recruitment Board at wbpolice.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1666 vacancies will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 1410 posts are reserved for Constable posts and 256 posts are reserved for Lady Constable.Also Read - BHU Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Professor, Other Posts Before June 13| Check Eligibility, Salary Here

WB Police Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Constable: 1410 posts

Lady Constable: 256 posts

WB Police Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

To apply for the posts mentioned above, the applicant must not be less than 18 years old and must not be more than 27 years old as of January 01, 2022.

WB Police Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification

The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in the Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts for whom the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) shall be applicable. For more details, please go through the official notification shared below.

WB Police Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Preliminary Written Test (Full Marks – 100)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Final Written Examination(Full Marks – 85)

Interview

Verification of Character and Antecedents

Medical Examination

WB Police Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 27, 2022, through the official website — wbpolice.gov.in