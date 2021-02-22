WBPRB Recruitment 2021: The application process for 1,251 (1126 male and 125 female) vacancies of wireless operators in West Bengal Police Telecommunications has begun on Monday, February 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in till 5 PM on March 22. Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Over 1,100 Vacancies Notified For Tradesman | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully before applying to ascertain the eligibility criteria, method of selection, scheme of examination, procedure for submission of application form and other terms and conditions.

Age Limit

Applicant should not be of less than 18 years or more than 27 as on January 1, 2021. There is a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 3 years for those belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Educational qualification

The applicant must have passed the Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) or equivalent examination from any of the recognised boards in science with physics and mathematics.

Apart from this applicant should be in good mental and physical health and must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language. However, the language provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. For them the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 will be applicable.

How to apply for WBPRB Wireless Operator Recruitment 2021: