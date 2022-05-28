Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for Apprentices posts. The online registration process will begin today, May 28, 2022. Applicants can fill out the application form till June 27, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 3612 posts will be filled in the organization through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of RRC WR on rrc-wr.com. Engineering Graduates and Diploma holders are not eligible to apply for Apprenticeship in response to this notification as they are governed by a separate scheme of Apprenticeship.Also Read - Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022 to Release Soon: Check Steps to Download GSEB Class 10th Result

"The number of training slots shown in this Notification are provisional and the same are liable to increase or decrease depending upon the actual needs of the Administration at the time of finalization of selection." reads the official notification.

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting date of WR Apprentice Registration: 28 May 2022

Last Date of WR Apprentice Registration: 27 June 2022

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Apprentices posts: 3612 vacancies

Trade-Wise Breakup

Trades Number of Vacancy Fitter 941 Welder 378 Carpenter 221 Painter 213 Diesel Mechanic 209 Mechanic Motor Vehicle 15 Electrician 639 Electronic Mechanic 112 Wireman 14 Refridgerator (AC – Mechanic) 147 Pipe Fitter 186 Plumber 126 Draftsman (Civil) 88 PASSA 252 Stenographer 8 Machinist 26 Turner 37

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must have passed Matriculate or 10th Class in the 10+2 examination system with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized Board. ITI certificate affiliated with NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation[with minimum50%(aggregate)marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants are exempted from paying the fee. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell, RRC WR on rrc-wr.com.