Western Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell of the Western Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates for various posts of Group C against Sports Quota. In the notification for Western Railway Recruitment 2021, the Indian Railways has said that the interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at rrc-wr.com from 4 August 2021 to 3 September 2021.Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2021: Application Process For Managerial Posts Ends Today, Apply Now at coalindia.in

Moreover, the Indian Railways has also given a link to the online application which will be available in due course of time. Before applying for the posts online, candidates need to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. The last date to apply for the same is September 3. Also Read - Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for Part Time Correspondent in All India Radio, Chennai

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Apply For Jobs With Bihar Police For Various Posts, No Exam Required | Check Salary, Vacancy, Eligibility Details

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 August 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 3 September 2021

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 21

Group C (Sports Quota)

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Level 4 and Level 5: Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university.

Level 2 and Level 3: Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Educational Qualification must be from a recognised institution.

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years, as on 01/01/2022 i.e must have been born not earlier than 02/01/1997 and not later than 01/01/2004.

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Pay scale

Level 4 – Rs 25500-81100

Level 5 – Rs 29200-92300

Level 2 – Rs 19900-63200

Level 3 – Rs 21700-69100

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

The Indian Railways said that the recruitment will be based on trials and assessment of sports achievements and educational qualifications. It also further stated that the candidates, who are found FIT in trials, only will be considered for the next stage.

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates who are interested and eligible can submit applications through the online mode on or before 3 September 2021.