Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Western Railway has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Trained Teachers and Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher). All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in interview round beginning from April 12, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification from the official website of Western Railway, wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Date and Time of Interview

Interview Date: April 12, 2022

A walk-in interview for selection of part time teachers on contract basis will be held at

Railway Secondary School (English Medium), Valsad from 09:00 hrs onwards on 12/04/2022. Eligible & Willing candidates should report to the Principal, Western Railway Secondary School (English Medium) Valsad,Gujarat, (West Yard Railway Colony) between 9.00 a.m to 12.00 p.m from 06.04.2022 to 08.04.2022 for registration for the interview. Applicant are requested to submit their resume with related documents at the time of registration

Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Trained graduate teacher Hindi: 01 post

Trained graduate teacher (Maths)-PCM: 01 post

Trained graduate teacher (Science)-PCB: 01 post

Trained graduate teacher (Sanskrit): 01 post

Trained graduate teacher (Social Science): 01 post

Trained graduate teacher (Physical & Health Education) Computer Science: 01 post

Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher): 04 posts

Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For Trained Graduate Teacher.[Maths]: The candidate should have a minimum qualification of B.Sc./BA with Maths and B. Ed.

The candidate should have a minimum qualification of B.Sc./BA with Maths and B. Ed. For Trained Graduate Teacher (Science): The candidate should have a qualification of B. Sc. With Biology and Physics/Chemistry andB. Ed.

The candidate should have a qualification of B. Sc. With Biology and Physics/Chemistry andB. Ed. For Trained graduate teacher (Sanskrit): The candidate should have qualification (either of the two)Graduate in/with Sanskrit or its equivalent. A recognized Degree/Diploma in education. B.A.Ed with Sanskrit Language concerned of the Regional Colleges of Education.

The candidate should have qualification (either of the two)Graduate in/with Sanskrit or its equivalent. A recognized Degree/Diploma in education. B.A.Ed with Sanskrit Language concerned of the Regional Colleges of Education. For Trained graduate teacher (Social Science): The candidate should have qualification (either of the two) Graduate with two subjects out of History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology and Geography OR Hons. Graduate with History or Political Science or Geography as a main subject. A recognized Degree/Diploma in Education. BA.Ed.with Social Sciences concerned of the Regional Colleges of

Education.

How to Apply?

Eligible & Willing candidates should report to the Principal, Railway Secondary School (English Medium) Valsad (West Yard Railway Colony) at 09.00 hrs on April 12, 2022.