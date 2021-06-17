Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible female candidates for the recruitment of 100 Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Interested candidates can apply online for Indian Army Soldier GD Recruitment 2021 till July 20 at the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Apply For THESE 2428 Posts; No Exam Required | Check How to Apply & DIRECT LINK

Here’s a direct link to apply for Indian Army GD recruitment 2021

Before applying, candidates are requested to go through the official notification of Indian Army Recruitment 2021. A total of 100 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The Indian Army will organise recruitment rallies in Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune and Shillong. Candidates will be allotted venues according to the districts they are staying in. Admit cards for the rally (Indian Army GD Recruitment 2021) will be sent through registered e-mail.

Important Dates for Indian Army GD Recruitment 2021

Starting date to apply – 06 June 2021

Last date to apply – 20 July 2021

Vacancy Details for Indian Army GD Recruitment 2021

Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) – 100 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army GD Recruitment 2021

Candidates should have passed 10th/Matriculation examination with 45% marks.

Age Limit for Indian Army GD Recruitment 2021

Candidates’ age limit should be between 17 to 21 years.

Selection Process for Indian Army GD Recruitment 2021

Rallies are being held at six different places. Each location is catering to candidates from a group of states for the rally venue based on the geographical proximity of the states. A separate merit list and reserve list will be prepared for each rally location.