Home

Education

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Notification Issued to Recruit for 1.30 Lakh Posts | Key Deets Inside

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Notification Issued to Recruit for 1.30 Lakh Posts | Key Deets Inside

It further reads that 10 per cent of vacancies shall be reserved for Ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty).

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) Post Admit Card Today, Here's How To Download

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification to recruit 1.30 lakh Constable (General Duty) posts in CRPF. The candidates who are interested must note that the level 3 posts will be filled in Central Reserve Police Force through direct recruitment.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed matriculation or equivalent from a board or university recognized by the central government or state government or equivalent army qualification in case of Ex-Army personnel.

You may like to read

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 18 of the Central Reserve Police Force Act, 1949 (66 of 1949) and in supersession of the Central Reserve Police Force Group ‘C’ (General Duty/Technical/Tradesmen) Cadre Recruitment Rules, 2010 in so far as they relate to the post of (General Duty Cadre), Constable, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Government hereby makes the following rules regulating the method of recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in Group ‘C’ post, General Duty Cadre in the Central Reserve Police Force,” the notification read.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Key details

A total of 129929 posts will be recruited out of which 125262 posts for male candidates and 4467 for female candidates. 10 percent vacancies shall be reserved for Ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of Constable. Candidates should be passed matriculation or equivalent from a board or university recognized by the central government or state government or equivalent army qualification in case of Ex-Army personnel. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age to apply for the post. The selection of candidates will be done through physical efficiency test, medical test and written examination. Candidates must qualify physical efficiency test and written exam for further processing. The probation period is for 2 years and pay matrix is ₹21700-69100/-. The dates of application process has not been shared in the official notice yet.

It further reads that 10 per cent of vacancies shall be reserved for Ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.