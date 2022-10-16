Jobs 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Southern Railway’s vacancies for Apprentice positions to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)’s recruitment for Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application links, official website, and other details.Also Read - IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022 Registration: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, How to Apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Railway Recruitment 2022

Railway Recruitment 2022: Southern Railway has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 31, 2022. A total of 1343 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE Also Read - UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 563 Posts at ukpsc.gov.in. Read Details Here

Name of the post: Apprentice posts

Apprentice posts Official Website: sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2022

Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2022

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates who are domicile of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service), Senior Assistant (Electronics) and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process will begin from October 12. The last date to submit the application form is November 11, 2022. A total of 47 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Management Trainees Posts at nainitalbank.co.in. Check Salary Here

Name of the post: Junior Assistant (Fire Service), Senior Assistant (Electronics) and others

Junior Assistant (Fire Service), Senior Assistant (Electronics) and others Official Website: aai.aero

Last Date to Apply: November 11, 2022

Bank Jobs

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Sr. Relationship Manager, e-Wealth Relationship Manager, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post : Sr. Relationship Manager, e-Wealth Relationship Manager

: Sr. Relationship Manager, e-Wealth Relationship Manager Official Website: bankofbaroda.co.in.

Last Date to Apply: October 20, 2022

UCO Bank Jobs 2022

UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: UCO Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Security Officers. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at ucobank.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 19. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Security Officers

Official Website: ucobank.com

Last Date to Apply: October 19, 2022

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Nainital Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Management Trainees (MTs) posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —nainitalbank.co.in.Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40 vacancies will be filled in the organization. The last date to submit the application form is October 25, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Management Trainees (MTs)

Management Trainees (MTs) Official Website: nainitalbank.co.in

Last Date to Apply: October 25, 2022

Coal India Limited Jobs

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited (CIL) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Medical Executives. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of CIL at coalindia.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of vacant posts will be filled. The last date to submit the application form is till October 29, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Medical Executives

Official Website: coalindia.in.

Last Date to Apply: October 29, 2022

IRCTC Jobs 2022

IRCTC Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentice Trainees (ITI holders) under the Apprenticeship Act 1061 in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA). Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and irctc.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 25. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Apprentice Trainees (ITI holders)

Apprentice Trainees (ITI holders) Official Website: apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and irctc.com

Last Date to Apply: October 25, 2022

NCERT Jobs 2022

NCERT Recruitment 2022: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 28. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE