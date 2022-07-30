PPSC Recruitment 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Junior Auditor(Group B) in the Department of Finance, Government of Punjab. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 75 vacant posts will be filled in the Organization. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Commission at ppsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details here.Also Read - Sainik School Jhansi Recruitment 2022: Apply For 14 Posts at sainikschooljhansi.com| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date for filling Application Form: August 12 Last date for depositing the Application fee and Examination fee: August 16, 2022

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Auditor(Group B): 75 posts

PPSC Salary

As per the recruitment notification, candidates will receive a salary of Rs. 35,400.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Should possess a degree in B.Com (Ist Division) or M.Com. (IInd Division) from arecognized University or institution; Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Age Limit

Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on 01/01/2022.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. The Question Paper will be in the English language only. Each question carries 4 four marks and, for each correct answer candidate will get four marks. There will be Negative Marking (One Mark for each question) in the written examination for questions wrongly answered i.e. for each incorrect answer, 1 (One) mark will be deducted from the total score.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission at ppsc.gov.in.