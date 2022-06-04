RPSC Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC will end the application process for the posts of School Lecturer today, June 04, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in before the deadline ends. A total of 6000 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the official notification, the online registration window for the RPSC Recruitment 2022 has started on May 05, 2022. Candidates can go through the official notification for more details about the government job(Sarkari Naukri).Also Read - Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022: Apply For Laboratory Assistant, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Salary Here
RPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Starting Date of RPSC School Lecturer Online Application – 05 May 2022
- Last Date of RPSC School Lecturer Online Application – 04 June 2022
- RPSC School Lecturer Exam Date – will be announced later
RPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Name of the subject and number of vacancy
- Biology: 162 posts
- Commerce: 130 posts
- Music: 12 posts
- Drawing: 70 posts
- Agriculture: 280 posts
- Geography: 793 posts
- History: 807 posts
- Hindi: 1462 posts
- Political Science: 1196 posts
- English: 342
- Sanskrit: 194 posts
- Chemistry: 122 posts
- Home Science: 22 posts
- Physics: 82 posts
- Maths: 68 posts
- Economics: 62 posts
- Sociology: 13 posts
- Public Administration: 9 posts
- Punjabi: 15 posts
- Urdu: 40 posts
- Coach (Wrestling): 1 post
- Coach (Kho-Kho): 1 post
- Coach (Hockey): 1 post
- Coach (Gymnastics): 1 posts
- Coach (Football): 3 posts
- Physical Education: 112 posts
RPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- Biology: Post Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with Zoology/Botany/Micro Biology/Bio Technology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level with Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.
- Other Subjects: Post Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC in the relevant subject with Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.
RPSC School Lecturer Age Limit 2022
- To apply for the post, a candidate must be between 18 to 40 years of age.
RPSC School Lecturer Salary 2022
RPSC School Lecturer Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the exam.
- The examination will carry 450 marks.
- There will be two papers. Paper I will be 150 marks and Paper II will be 300 marks.
- The duration of Paper I will be one and a half hours and the duration of Paper II will be three hours.
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?
Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in before June 04, 2022.