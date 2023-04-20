Top Recommended Stories

Bihar BEd CET Result 2023 Declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in; Direct Link Here

Bihar BEd CET Result 2023 Link at biharcetbed-lnmu.in: All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Bihar B.Ed. CET Result 2023 by visiting the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Updated: April 20, 2023 6:27 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Bihar BEd CET Result 2023 Declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in; Direct Link Here

Bihar BEd CET Result 2023 Link at biharcetbed-lnmu.in: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Darbhanga, the nodal University, has declared the result for the Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED)-2023 today, April 20, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Bihar B.Ed. CET Result 2023 by visiting the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 result.

Download Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 Result: Direct Link

Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 Result: How to Download Scorecard?

  • Visit the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
  • On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Download Result.” Now, click on the sign-in option.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
  • Enter your ‘Login ID’ and ‘Password’
  • Your Bihar B.ED CET 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Nodal University conducted the Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 exam on April 8. The common entrance examination was held at 301 examination centers across the state. The examination was conducted for those seeking admission to two-year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri Programme courses in Bihar.

Name of the candidate, application number, date of birth, roll number, gender, category, candidate photograph, candidate signature, date of exam, father’s name, total marks obtained, marks secured in each section or subject, and result status are some of the details that are mentioned on the Bihar B.Ed CET result. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga.

Published Date: April 20, 2023 6:18 PM IST

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 6:27 PM IST

