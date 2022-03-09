AFCAT Result 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday declared AFCAT 1 Result 2022 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) exam held on February 12, 13, and 14, 2022, can download AFCAT 1 Result 2022 by visiting the official website, afcat.cdac.in.Also Read - NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 Result to Release Today; Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

AFCAT Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of AFCAT, afcat.cdac.in

Go to the ‘Candidates Login’ tab and then click on ‘AFCAT 01/2022’ – Cycle’

A new window will open.

Enter the credentials such as user ID, password and captcha code.

Now, click on the ‘Log in’ option.

Your AFCAT Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

The Indian Air Force(IAF) will recruit 317 posts in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches through AFCAT Entry. Those who qualify the AFCAT test will be required to register for the subsequent five-day AFSB process.