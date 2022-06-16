India Post GDS Result 2022: India Post has declared a list of candidates selected for the Document Verification Round for Assam and Uttarakhand Regions for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Registered candidates can download their results from the official website of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. “Assam & Uttarakhand Circles Shortlisted candidates list for document verification is release,” reads the official website.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How to Edit Application Form at neet.nta.nic.in

A total of 1490 candidates have been declared qualified. Out of which, 1138 candidates are from the Assam circle and 352 candidates from the Uttarakhand circle. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download India Post GDS Selection List.

India Post GDS Result 2022: Here’s How to Download?

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Shortlisted Candidates” option given under the Candidate’s Corner section. Depending upon your region, click on the “Assam” and “Uttarakhand” result links. The India Post GDS Result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download the India Post GDS Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to download the result.

A total of 38926 candidates will be recruited as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. The India Post has started the registration process for the engagement of 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak on May 2, 2022.