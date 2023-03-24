Home

SSC GD Constable Result 2022 Soon; Here’s How to Download Scorecard at ssc.nic.in

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Expected Date And Time: Once the result is published, candidates can download the SSC Constable GD Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Expected Date And Time: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the exam conducting body, will declare the result for the SSC GD Constable 2022 examination anytime soon. Once the result is published, candidates can download the SSC Constable GD Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. This year, the Computer Based Examination in r/o Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022 was held between January 10 to February 13.

The SSC Constable GD answer key was released on February 18. Till now, the Commission has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result. To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Download SSC Constable GD Result 2022?

First of all, go to the designated SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in. Go to the Latest News section on the homepage. Now look for the result link. Enter the login credentials — application number and password. Submit the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC Constable GD Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the latest updates.

