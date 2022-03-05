SSC MTS Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the results for the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 (Paper 1) exam 2020. Candidates can check their results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. A total of 44,680 candidates have been selected to appear in the paper II of the SSC MTS exam.Also Read - Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 202 Posts to End Soon, Apply Now at indianbank.in

The Commission has conducted the MTS exams from October 5 to November 2, 2021. The Final Answer key of AAC MTS paper 1 will be available on the official website of the Commission on March 14, 2022. The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course. Also Read - TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For Sub-Inspector Posts on tnusrb.tn.gov.in

SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2020: Step by Step Guide to Download Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 40 Posts at ntpc.co.in| Here's Direct Link

Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ” Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) to call candidates for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) available on the Latest News section.

available on the Latest News section. A new PDF will open.

Your SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2020: Click Here to Download

As the Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on March 14, 2022. This facility will be available from March 14, 2022, to April 13, 2022.