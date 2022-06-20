UPSC NDA & NA 2 Result 2021 Latest Update: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 on June 15, 2022. Now, the Commission on Monday released the marks of the recommended candidates who have cleared the UPSC NDA, NA 2 exam. Those who have appeared for the exam can download the results as well as the marks of the recommended candidates from the official website upsc.gov.in. Also Read - AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 94 Faculty Posts at jipmer.edu.in| Details Inside

The Commission has conducted the written exam on November 14, 2021. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the final result.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Result 2021: How to Check Marks of the Recommended Candidates?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, check the What’s New Section.

Click on the link that reads, “Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021.”

A new Pdf will open.

Scroll the PDF to check your name and marks obtained.

Download the UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2021 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, A total of 462 candidates were recommended by the Commission for enrollment into the National Defence Academy for training for the army and air force and the Naval Academy. For any further information, the candidates may contact the Facilitation Counter near Gate 'C' of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours on any working day.