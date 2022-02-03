WBPSC WBCS Prelims Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the West Bengal Civil Service(WBCS)Prelims Result 2021 on its website. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Service exam can download the results from the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.Also Read - AIBE XVI (16) Result 2021 Out on allindiabarexamination.com; Download Via Direct Link Given Here

The Commission has conducted the exam on August 22, 2021. According to the result issued on the official website, a total of 3833 candidates have qualified for the Mains exam.

How to Download WBCS Prelims Result 2021

Go to the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission, wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on, ‘ ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MAIN EXAMINATION OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. EXAMINATION (PRELIMINARY ) 2021. [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 18/2020]”

A PDF will open on the screen.

The PDF will contain the list of roll numbers and cut-off marks.

Scroll down the PDF to check your roll number.

Candidates can also find their roll number using the shortcut key Ctrl+F.

Save, Download and take a printout of the WBPSC WBCS Prelims Result 2021 for future reference.

One can also download the WBCS Prelims Result 2021 from the link given below.

WBCS Prelims Result 2021: Check Cut-Off

The West Bengal Public Service Commission has also released the cut-off. Check the cut-off for each category from the table given below.