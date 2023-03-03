Home

Govt To Launch Online Coaching Platform For NEET, JEE, Other Competitive Exams. Check Details Here

An online coaching platform is set to be launched by the government that will give students self-paced interactive learning and assessment to prepare for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and other competitive exams.

The platform - Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE) — has been prepared in association with the IIT, Kanpur. (File Photo)

New Delhi: An online coaching platform is set to be launched by the government that will give students self-paced interactive learning and assessment to prepare for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and other competitive exams. The platform — Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE) — has been prepared in association with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, University Grants Commission chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

What Is SATHEE

The Ministry of Education (MoE) will launch online coaching platform called ‘SATHEE’ that will help students to prepare for competitive exams like NEET, JEE and others.

The platform aims to bridge the gap for the students in society who can’t afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching, UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

Videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members will be added in the platform.

It aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics so they feel confident to give any exams by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members, the UGC chairman said.

The study material will be available in English, Hindi, and other regional languages.

